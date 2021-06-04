Covid claims former pole vaulter’s life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kerala pole vaulter and two-time inter-university medalist Mathai Francis, 65, lost his battle against Covid at Rajagiri Hospital on Tuesday.The funeral was held at Puthenpally, Pala, on Thursday. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son-in-law.

“Francis was a medalist at the all-India inter-university athletic meets held in 1975 and 1976. He has also secured a medal at all-India sports meets on several occasions,” said his friends, former Kerala athlete K V Radhakrishnan and former India volleyball player Raj Vinod.

Francis was the disciple of a well-known pole vaulter the late K T Thomas Kappen of Pala. Francis, who worked at the Kochi Port for 39 years, retired as a wharf superintendent in 2015.