STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fewer RT-PCR tests, slow pace of vaccination may cripple Covid fight: Experts

Though  the recent reduction in Covid numbers brings relief, increased reliance on antigen tests and lack of a mass vaccination drive can prove to be dampeners in the Covid fight, opine experts.

Published: 04th June 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

(File Photo | PTI)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though  the recent reduction in Covid numbers brings relief, increased reliance on antigen tests and lack of a mass vaccination drive can prove to be dampeners in the Covid fight, opine experts. High priority efforts are on by the district health officials to bring down the test positivity rate (TPR) below 10%. As on Tuesday, the TPR had reached 15%. While on Monday the TPR stood at 16. 25 per cent. However, over-reliance on antigen tests compared to RT-PCR can cause many Covid-19 positive patients from going undetected. The district is conducting around 15,000 Covid tests and almost 60% of these  are antigen tests.

“Antigen test has low sensitivity to antigens, and hence all Covid samples may not get positive results. We may miss nearly 50% of cases, whereas RT-PCR testing is a gold standard here. Wherever symptoms are there, infection needs to be confirmed by RT-PCR testing. If we miss 50% of cases, there is a higher chance for asymptomatic patients to transmit the disease,” said Dr Ramesh Kumar, chief of laboratory services, EI Metropolis Health Services.

According to Rijo M John, health economist, Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), the TPR may go up as the number of Covid tests conducted goes up. “The number of tests conducted district-wise has dropped in the last two weeks. Before the lockdown, more number of tests used to be conducted. Now, this has gone down,” said Rijo. 

The slow pace of vaccination drive taking place in the district is another area of serious concern. The priority should be to vaccinate all, before other severe variants of the virus are formed. “The delay and panic among those who have not yet received the second dosage of the vaccine and the slow pace of vaccination among 18-44 age group are all a concern,” said Dr Monu Varghese, pulmonologist based in Kochi. 

However, according to district health officials, vaccinations are taking place as per prioritisation. “Vaccination is being held as per availability. Considering the TPR, a special drive is going on at Chellanam. Steps are also being taken to vaccinate bedridden patients. Panchayat-wise list of the bedridden will be collected and vaccination will be given at the earliest,” said an official with the district surveillance team.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR test COVID 19 COVID vaccine Kerala
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp