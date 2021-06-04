Sunday vibe

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For 20-year-old Aman Saji Dominic, filmmaking is everything. “It starts with an abstract idea. Developing the details, sound, colour and visual from that idea and then communicate this to the viewer is the exciting part,” he says. Aman’s second short film titled ‘Sunday’ released recently.

The 16-minute film narrates the events that happen on a lazy Sunday and the interaction between two friends. The main cast includes 12-year-olds Sameera Nair and Anna Priya S Dominic. The movie begins with a bit of their little world but progresses to form an emotional adventure that will touch your heart.

The film was shot in four days, but due to the lockdown, post-production had to be completed intermittently, over a few months.

The kids Sameera and Anna share a rare chemistry on-screen and are in a comfortable space, despite being young, novice actors. “Sameera and Anna have been friends for years and it is always interesting to listen to their chatter. I drew a lot of inspiration from their conversations and have also implemented it in the movie,” says Aman who is pursuing BSC digital filmmaking at Jain University.

Aman learned everything about filmmaking by watching movies. “I appreciate all kinds of movies. I would go and watch a Rajinikanth movie or Marvel’s Avengers with the same excitement and enthusiasm,” says a passionate Aman who adds that not a day goes by without watching or making a movie.

Aman single-handedly managed cinematography, screenplay, direction, editing, and colour grading. Yedu Krishna is the sound engineer. Aman’s first film was Turn, a six-minute fantasy sci-fi-themed movie.

Watch on YouTube