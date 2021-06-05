Greener the better

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On this World Environment Day, we bring you two sides of the coin — pressing issues and inspiring initiatives. Only when we, as a society, understand the damage we cause and work towards levelling the curve, can nature revive and repair itself

Water bottles, shopping bags

Many restaurants and offices have adopted glass water bottles and cloth shopping bags to reduce waste generation. At home, work or when you travel, carry your own bottles. To the store, take a used bag from home so you don’t bring home another shopping bag. This will help reduce the amount of waste you generate.

Open the window!

This might sound silly, but during the day, keep your home ventilated by opening the doors and windows. Not only will this put you in a better mood, but this seemingly simple act can reduce use of fans, lights and air conditioners at home. Try adding a plant or two to your indoor decor, for the aesthetic value and to help you breathe better

Menstrual cups

Though they might not be for all, menstural cups has helped many women reinvent menstrual hygiene. They help you avoid sanitary napkins, which add immensely to dangerous non-biodegradable pollutants we generate. Proper disposal of the napkins is also a worry. While traditional cloth pads may be less comfortable alternative, menstrual cups seem to be doing the job for many

Green cleaning

You may think they keep your home clean, but chemical cleaning products have a bigger impact on the environment than you think. Most synthetic cleaners contain volatile organic compounds that reduce indoor air quality and contribute to water pollution and even ozone depletion. White vinegar, liquid castile soap or sal suds, natural salt, baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, lemons and ash from a traditional stove can serve as safer, effective cleaners