Indrajith, Poornima brand ambassadors of Corp’s ‘Kochi Eco-Challenge’

Mayor M Anilkumar inaugurated the project virtually on the eve of the World Environment Day. 

Poornima Indrajith (Express Photo by Manu R Mavelil).

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation has named actor couple Indrajith and Poornima as the brand ambassadors of the ‘Kochi Eco-Challenge’ launched on Friday. Mayor M Anilkumar inaugurated the project virtually on the eve of the World Environment Day. 

It aims to submit a scientific plan to identify and document various ecosystem issues within the limits of the corporation, and to formulate feasible strategies and follow-up plans for restoration and conservation.
The ‘Kochi Eco Challenge’ is conceived in line with the theme ‘Ecosystem Restoration’ set forth by the United Nations in connection with this year’s World Environment Day. 

“All educational institutions and student teams under the jurisdiction of Kochi corporation can participate in this challenge,” the mayor said. “Cash awards will be given for the best and most practical proposals. School/college level entries will be considered as a separate category. Selected projects will be included in the corporation’s annual budget and implemented. Proposals must be submitted by September 1,” he said

Comments

