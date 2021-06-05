Sustainable, self-sufficient plate

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With a lifetime of experience in organic farming, Kochi-based M M Abbas has always been a torch-bearer of decentralised sustainable development models.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With a lifetime of experience in organic farming, Kochi-based M M Abbas has always been a torch-bearer of decentralised sustainable development models. Through ‘Organic Kerala,’ a charitable trust formed farmers, he has been helping several struggling members from Ernakulam and Idukki survive the pandemic. 

Abbas uses World Environment Day as a platform to reach out to more people. “We are introducing the ‘fruits garden’ project to conserve at least five indigenous fruit varieties at every household. Our collective will assist interested families to develop fruit gardens based on the geographical specialities,” said Abbas.He points out that the Covid situation has pushed society to return its focus to environmental equilibrium.

“Time has come to realise the fact that ecological stability is required for sustenance of an individual’s health. We cannot separate the two. Dietary habits are evolving all over the world and many are shifting to the fruits and vegetables based approach. With protein-rich and long shelf life specialities, we have to focus on fruits gardens for the future,” he said.

Based on his experience with movements like the People’s Plan Campaign, he points out that a decentralised approach towards agricultural production. “At a time when fruits and vegetable production is going upward with initiatives like Subhiksha Keralam, we need a decentralised approach to conserve and process these products for better returns. ,” said Abbas.

