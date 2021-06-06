Entries invited for international nature photography contest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Greenstorm Foundation has announced the 13th edition of its prestigious International Nature Photography Contest, organised in association with UNEP, on the occasion of World Environment Day. The theme for this year’s contest is “Restore Green Lineage”, and the last date for submitting entries is June 30.

XIII Greenstorm Nature Photography Contest invites shutterbugs - amateurs and professionals - from around the world to click and submit restoration stories. Pratap Suthan, an advertising guru, will be the chairman of the three-member jury. The other members are Aishwarya Sridhar, a young award-winning wildlife photographer, and Michael Little, an American landscape architect known for ecological restoration projects.