STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A pen and paper affair

Two years ago, Kochi native and artist Nazia Aslam was on the lookout for options to improve her 11-year-old son’s handwriting.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: Two years ago, Kochi native and artist Nazia Aslam was on the lookout for options to improve her 11-year-old son’s handwriting. Though she failed to find a training centre in her hometown, she came across an online handwriting improvement course provided by Penkraft, a popular art and craft training centre based in Mumbai. Fast forward to now, Nazia is a certified teacher of an online handwriting improvement and calligraphy course from the centre. 

After witnessing the change in her son’s writing, Nazia chose to reach out to other children and help them improve their handwriting through her online sessions. “I provide handwriting improvement courses in cursive and print to children between 6 and 17 years of age. The sessions are an hour-long,” says Nazia who even has foreign students. 

Elaborating on the technique, Nazia says that the ideal age for improving handwriting is between 6 to 8 years. “With online classes, kids are not in regular touch with pen and pencil. In my courses, they get less screen time as they are made to write on the workbooks more. I wish to make them fall in love with pen and paper though we are living in a digital era,” she says. 

Nazia also conducts workshops for women and children in calligraphy, fluid art, doodling and mandala. Nazia owns her art and craft centre, Kreative Handz in Ravipuram. “For the calligraphy workshops, I provide students with kits consisting of paper, brush pen, oblique holder, nibs and inks.

I feature calligraphy scripts like the cut nib, brush pen and copper plate where the latter two are my personal favourites. Copperplate is a kind of script or font written using an oblique holder, nib and ink. The beauty of calligraphy lies on the tools used and style of writing,” adds Nazia. 

Nazia comments that these writing and drawing techniques are a good choice to soothe one’s mind during these pandemic times. “Doodling and mandala art helps with concentration, reduces stress and prompts one to turn creative,” beams Nazia. @thekreativehandz on Instagram
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp