Drug racket took houses on rent to sell MDMA

Police probe finds a well-oiled local distribution network to deliver the contraband to high-end customers

By Ajay Kanth
KOCHI: The probe into the recent seizure of 2kg of MDMA by the Ernakulam rural police has revealed that the drug racket has set up a well-oiled local distribution network to sell the contraband to prospective high-end customers who specifically demand the party drug.It has been found that the racket members had taken houses on rent in various places in the district to pack the contraband in small packets -- weighing 1gm to 2gm -- and distribute the same to customers through locally recruited couriers.

Police officials said they had seized electronic weighing machines from a few suspects in the raids conducted as part of the probe. “The racket had set the ground ready for packing and distribution before the large consignment arrived,” the officials said.The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Ernakulam rural police chief K Karthick has picked up a few suspects in the case and has decided to widen the probe.
An Excise officer said the customers of MDMA were mostly from the higher strata of society as 0.5 gm of the drug alone would cost between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000. 

“This is one of the most expensive party drugs available in the market. There are many takers for this drug in Kerala, especially for consumption during weekend parties and gatherings,” the officer said. Excise Deputy Commissioner P Ashok Kumar said the probe into recent back-to-back seizures of MDMA found that the drug was specifically used by party goers during weekends on the wrong notion that it was a high energy delivering sex stimulant.

“Generally, MDMA is a weekend special drug and is not used regularly. It’s a fact that the demand for MDMA has increased tremendously in Kochi,” he added. A customs officer, who was part of the raids conducted jointly by customs and Excise during DJ parties at a few luxury hotels in April this year that resulted in seizure of a few grams of MDMA, told TNIE that those who attended the party were the rich and elite. “Though many were questioned following the raids, the agency could not register a case against any one as none of them were in possession of drugs,” the officer said.

