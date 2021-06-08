STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kasaragod Crime Branch to seek custody of Ravi Pujari

As the custody period of don Ravi Pujari in the beauty parlour shooting case ends on Tuesday, the Kasaragod crime branch wing will seek his custody in another extortion case.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Gangster Ravi Pujari, accompanied by ATS officials and armed policemen, exits the Kochi airport on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the custody period of don Ravi Pujari in the beauty parlour shooting case ends on Tuesday, the Kasaragod crime branch wing will seek his custody in another extortion case. Kerala Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will produce Pujari at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court on Tuesday. 

“He has confessed details of his extortion activities in Kerala as well as in other states. As far as the beauty parlour shooting case is concerned, we have collected several crucial pieces of evidence while he was in custody. The crime branch wing in Kasaragod has informed us that they will seek his custody. He will be produced at the open court as he has requested to meet his lawyer there. The Kasaragod crime branch will approach the court soon seeking Pujari’s custody,” an official said.

The Kasaragod crime branch and the ATS North Kerala wing are probing the extortion bid made by Pujari in 2008 and 2012 in which he and his henchman Manish Shetty threatened a contractor. Meanwhile, ATS recorded the second statement of actor Leena Maria Paul whose salon in Panampilly Nagar was attacked in the extortion attempt.

According to sources, Leena told ATS officials that she received multiple threat calls from unidentified numbers suspected to be made from abroad seeking money. She said that Rs 25 crore was demanded from her. She could also identify the voice of Pujari who made calls as part of the extortion bid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Pujari Kasaragod
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp