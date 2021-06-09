Fan apologises for making fake Clubhouse account of Prithviraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The person who made a fake account of Actor Prithviraj on Clubhouse, the mobile app that has gained popularity among Keralites, tendered an apology on social media for his act. Sooraj Nair, who is also a mimicry artist, said on Tuesday that he was a huge fan of Prithviraj and he never intended to tarnish the actor’s image. “I realise the depth of my wrongdoing,” he said. Prithviraj later shared a statement saying he had forgiven Sooraj. He also encouraged him to pursue his passion for mimicry.

The apology came after Prithviraj recently shared a screenshot on Twitter saying, “Claiming to be on social media is one thing. Claiming to be me, mimicking my voice and using an ID that closely resembles my insta (Instagram) handle is altogether criminal. Please stop this.”