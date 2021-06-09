Ravi Pujari used SIM cards from France, Senegal to make extortion calls: ATS

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) probing the Kochi salon shooting case has found that gangster Ravi Pujari, during his stay in Senegal, used SIM cards taken from different countries to operate his ‘extortion business’ in India.

The ATS found that Pujari made calls using SIM cards taken from Senegal, France and Malaysia and also internet calls to threaten several persons. According to ATS officials, Pujari mainly used internet calls knowing that it would be difficult to trace the number. For threatening actor Leena Maria Paul, he made three internet calls. Besides, calls were made from Senegalese number +221772750273, French mobile number +33972392936 and Malaysian number +601121284487.

“Leena was receiving threats in the form of SMS and calls between November 4, 2018, and December 17, 2018. The attack to threaten her was carried out on December 15, 2018,” the ATS officer said. The ATS, in a report filed at the Ernakulam ACJM Court, stated that the witnesses have identified the voice of Pujari recorded at the AIR facility in Kakkanad. “There will be few more arrests following the confession of Pujari. We are tracing some close associates of Pujari who were involved in salon attack incident,” an official said.