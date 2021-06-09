STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ravi Pujari used SIM cards from France, Senegal to make extortion calls: ATS

The ATS found that Pujari made calls using SIM cards taken from Senegal, France and Malaysia and also internet calls to threaten several persons.

Published: 09th June 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Pujari being produced at ACJM court in Kochi on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) probing the Kochi salon shooting case has found that gangster Ravi Pujari, during his stay in Senegal, used SIM cards taken from different countries to operate his ‘extortion business’ in India.

The ATS found that Pujari made calls using SIM cards taken from Senegal, France and Malaysia and also internet calls to threaten several persons. According to ATS officials, Pujari mainly used internet calls knowing that it would be difficult to trace the number. For threatening actor Leena Maria Paul, he made three internet calls. Besides, calls were made from Senegalese number +221772750273, French mobile number +33972392936 and Malaysian number +601121284487.

“Leena was receiving threats in the form of SMS and calls between November 4, 2018, and December 17, 2018. The attack to threaten her was carried out on December 15, 2018,” the ATS officer said. The ATS, in a report filed at the Ernakulam ACJM Court, stated that the witnesses have identified the voice of Pujari recorded at the AIR facility in Kakkanad. “There will be few more arrests following the confession of Pujari. We are tracing some close associates of Pujari who were involved in salon attack incident,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Pujari
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp