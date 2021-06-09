Woman, grandchild hospitalised after severe food poisoning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 14-year-old girl and her grandmother suffered a severe case of poisoning after accidentally consuming datura leaves on Tuesday, as the latter mistook the weed for green spinach and used it to make a dish for lunch. Dr Bipin Jose, consultant, Pediatrics, Rajagiri Hospital, said the leaves of Datura Inoxia — commonly known as devil’s weed or ummam — are similar to green spinach in terms of shape.