Ernakulam district panchayat to start Covid vaccine drive for paraplegic people

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district panchayat will soon conduct a special vaccination campaign for differently-abled people, paraplegic patients, those under palliative care and the destitute. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said that a meeting of the district-level health officials held on Monday in the presence of Mayor M Anilkumar, District Medical Officer Dr N K Kuttappan, vaccination nodal officer Dr M G Sivadas, and others discussed immediate measures to be taken.

Nearly 220 local body officials were briefed on precautions to be taken and training of healthcare professionals who conduct door-to-door vaccination. The project, titled DISPALVAXEKM will be complete in a month, said Ullas.

Panchayats are using their vehicles to vaccinate eligible beneficiaries at home with the help of healthcare professionals. Ullas said the process has commenced at panchayats like Ayavana. Muvattupuzha block has started census and identification of beneficiaries, he added.

“One of the challenges faced by local bodies when it comes to vaccinating destitute people is the fact that the latter move around a lot. It is hard to locate them. Local body representatives are preparing a separate list to include them in the campaign,” Ullas said.