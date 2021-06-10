STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam district panchayat to start Covid vaccine drive for paraplegic people

The Ernakulam district panchayat will soon conduct a special vaccination campaign for differently-abled people, paraplegic patients, those under palliative care and the destitute.

Published: 10th June 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Wheelchair, Disabled

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district panchayat will soon conduct a special vaccination campaign for differently-abled people, paraplegic patients, those under palliative care and the destitute. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said that a meeting of the district-level health officials held on Monday in the presence of Mayor M Anilkumar, District Medical Officer Dr N K Kuttappan, vaccination nodal officer Dr M G Sivadas, and others discussed immediate measures to be taken.

Nearly 220 local body officials were briefed on precautions to be taken and training of healthcare professionals who conduct door-to-door vaccination. The project, titled DISPALVAXEKM will be complete in a month, said Ullas.  

Panchayats are using their vehicles to vaccinate eligible beneficiaries at home with the help of healthcare professionals. Ullas said the process has commenced at panchayats like Ayavana. Muvattupuzha block has started census and identification of beneficiaries, he added. 

“One of the challenges faced by local bodies when it comes to vaccinating destitute people is the fact that the latter move around a lot. It is hard to locate them. Local body representatives are preparing a separate list to include them in the campaign,” Ullas said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19 COVID vaccine Paraplegic
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp