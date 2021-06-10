Policeman assaulted during vehicle inspection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Close on the heels of the attack on a police personnel in Marayur, a policeman in Kochi was assaulted during routine inspections on Wednesday. Shibin, an officer attached to the KAP camp, Ernakulam, was injured by an unknown person.

“The incident took place around 9pm. As part of implementing Covid protocol, we were carrying out vehicle inspections near the Seaport-Airport Road. When we stopped a car, the person on the passenger seat tried to flee. Though we tried to catch him, he fled.

During this time, the driver also tried to flee from us. While trying to catch him, Shibin suffered minor injuries. The driver escaped,” said a police officer. The police have launched an investigation based on the registration number of the car.