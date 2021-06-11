1,596 fresh Covid cases, 2,043  recoveries in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Another 1,596 people including 11 healthcare workers and 10 migrant labourers tested Covid-19 positive in Ernakulam on Thursday, even as 2,043 patients recovered from the disease. With this, the number of active cases in the district has come down to 18,297, of whom 13,010 are in home isolation and 1,306 are being treated at various private hospitals. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 13%. Among the latest to test positive, as many as 1,525 contracted the virus through local transmission, while the source of 37 could not be traced.