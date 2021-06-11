Detailed plan to prevent flooding on Periyar river soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the past several years, people living on the banks of the Periyar have been living in fear of the monsoon season. However, this fear might become a thing of the past soon, as a detailed plan is to be drawn up soon to tackle the flood situation here.

The new developments come in the wake of the intervention of Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is also the Kalamassery MLA. The plan involves ensuring a smooth flow of water in the river. As part of the initiative, a team led by District Collector S Suhas has inspected Periyar and its branches. The minister directed officials to initiate steps to remove the silt accumulated in the river at the Depot Kadavu in Eloor Municipality, besides a slew of other instructions.