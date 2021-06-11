Gentle touch on kids’ troubled hearts

Shainu Mohan By

KOCHI: Uncertainty surrounding the reopening of schools, stress relating to online classes and prolonged lockdown are causing depression and anxiety among children in the state. With yet another academic year going online, the situation is going to be more stressful and overwhelming for them.To ensure the well-being of kids, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has decided to launch a comprehensive study on the impact of Covid and lockdown on children in the state.

The decision comes in the wake of growing grievances and concerns regarding online classes and increasing cases of emotional and mental distress being experienced by children in the state following the pandemic outbreak. Chairman of the KSCPCR K V Manoj Kumar told TNIE that the commission has decided to bring in an NGO to carry out a comprehensive study.

“We have already invited quotations from interested parties and have received three or four applications already. The study would be launched immediately. Once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed, we will finalise the project. The plan is to complete the study within three months,” said Manoj Kumar. A plan will be made based on the recommendations.

Substance abuse

According to him, drug abuse among children hailing from tribal settlements has increased after the pandemic outbreak. The commission has deployed members to visit tribal settlements and assess the situation. Manoj said that the members would be focusing on the scope of making more arrangements to ensure proper education for children hailing from tribal regions including Nilambur, Wayanad, Idukki, Kannur etc.

“Based on the feedback we have received, the pandemic has slowed down the academic progress of children. Remote learning is not working for many and we are receiving a lot of grievances and complaints regarding online learning and the unavailability of mobile phones. We need to study these and come up with recommendations as uncertainty continues to loom large over school reopening,” said Manoj.

Counselling takes centre stage

The KSCPCR is planning to strengthen counselling activities for children. “We have already collected the list of school counsellors in the state. We plan to constitute a team at the panchayat level comprising school authorities, PTA members, counsellors and local ward members to keep track of the children in their respective areas. The counsellors would get in touch with every student and get their feedback. We plan to offer physical counselling for children in distress, since therapy over the phone may not work for every child. If the counsellor or the ward member feels there is a need to speak with the child, we will offer physical counselling for them,” said Manoj Kumar He said the study would also focus on the children from Covid-hit families.

“We have already taken up the matter and have sought the data on children from pandemic-hit families in the state. We aim to check whether the child has lost the earning member of the family. These children should get relief and we will ensure the protection of such children.”

With students being forced to pursue school education online for the second year running, depression and anxiety have gripped many of them.Due to lack of social contact, events like abuse go unreported and several of them are not comfortable sharing experiences on a call with counsellors.Child rights commission will undertake a study and moot panchayat-level interventions to address such concerns directly

PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT OFFERED TO CHILDREN TILL JUNE 6

Calls made by school counsellors: 7,62,149

Cases reported for intervention by school counsellors: 757

Children reported by ASHA/health/ anganwadi workers: 845

Calls received on DISHA /other helpline numbers: 139

Children who were given counselling: 78,186

Children for whom pharmacotherapy started: 78

Children suffering from stress: 11,135

Children identified with anxiety: 7,231

Children with behavioural issues: 5,267

Academic complaints

As many as 45 lakh students have started attending online classes. Ever since the start of the new academic year, the commission has received over 200 complaints from children. “A large majority of them are related to the Plus-Two classes that started before the completion of Plus-One exams. We will be holding hearings in this regard soon. Because of the lockdown, we are facing a lot of constraints,” said Manoj.

Unsafe homes

Advocate J Sandhya, a former member of the commission, said children are facing myriad issues inside the four walls of their homes. “I am more concerned about the domestic abuse being faced by children which is very prevalent in Kerala. With schools shut, children have been unable to share their ordeal with others for the past year. Normally, domestic abuse issues come to light through a third party and now it’s not happening. The children might not reveal their issues over the phone. We need to step up and publicise the helpline numbers more so that they can reach out and ask for help. Most abuses happening are going unreported,” said Sandhya.