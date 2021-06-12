STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Docs, not gods

But, the frontline warriors are rewarded little for this. Instead, they are being attacked and beaten. 

Published: 12th June 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ananthakrishnan and his friends who worked on Dr.Daivam 

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: “I am not a God due to this service, I am not a machine to work tirelessly, I am not a dummy to get beaten. Please, see me as a human,” quotes final year MBBS student, Ananthakrishnan Prasad in his new rap song Dr. Deivam. The track is the result of an artistic protest by the students of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, addressing the assault on doctors across the country.

Ever since the pandemic outbreak, for a year now, Covid warriors are working relentlessly to keep the strained health care system turning, putting their lives and families at risk. But, the frontline warriors are rewarded little for this. Instead, they are being attacked and beaten. 

Ananthakrishnan and his friends took time out of exam preparations to voice their concerns through a rap video. “The assault on a doctor in Assam was the immediate trigger. Attack on doctors has always been a long-standing issue. In the last few months, multiple such instances were reported from Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Palakkad. This has to change,” says Ananthakrishnan.

You can also join the protest through a Google drive link provided on the Youtube channel TMC Visual Media & Theatre Club. “Any crisis related to the medical community always gets talked about in length only within the community. This has to stop. The general public should also step in and stand in solidarity with us and demand proper action against the accused,” adds Ananthakrishnan.

Due to the Covid restrictions, the team shot the music video on the terrace of their college hostel. The concept and video were by Ambadi S Sastha and Kiran Ajith. Music by Abdul Razique and Ananthakrishnan Prasad. Sunudev MP, Saran Santosh, Akshay Kumar are featured. The music video has garnered around 26,000 views in a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp