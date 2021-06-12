STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi professor makes hand pump-fueled oxygen concentrator

When reports are pouring in about the shortage of oxygen cylinders and concentrators even in urban areas, the rural and tribal population remains helpless due to a lack of infrastructure. 

Published: 12th June 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: When reports are pouring in about the shortage of oxygen cylinders and concentrators even in urban areas, the rural and tribal population remains helpless due to a lack of infrastructure. Considering their plight, Gireeshan MG, vice-principal of Jai Bharath Arts and Science College, Perumbavoor, Kochi, has made an oxygen concentrator that works with a hand pump. “Many existing oxygen concentrators only function with electricity. A few would work with a normal battery or a car battery. But rural areas with many Covid cases won’t have any of this. My device will help them,” he said. 

Gireeshan claims that the hand pump oxygen concentrators are as effective as the regular ones. “When we push air through a small chamber, the amount of oxygen coming out of the output will always be high. Instead of generating more oxygen, particles like nitrogen will be filtered out from the concentrated air. While oxygen in the atmosphere is around 20 per cent, the air coming out of my concentrator will have oxygen density of around 75 to 85 per cent,” said the professor. The device will cost around `1,500. 

Biomedical experts and doctors have approved the apparatus too. “It is not a new invention. I tried to customise its application to benefit Covid patients” said Gireeshan. The vice-principal has made more than 157 scientific inventions so far.

Apart from developing devices like a Bluetooth stethoscope which helps the doctors consult their patients despite maintaining social distancing norms, the 37-year-old has also invented a safety hand bracelet to monitor patients in quarantine and a multi-feature ventilator which can be customised according to the age of the patient. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen concentrator Kochi
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp