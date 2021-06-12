Lockdown diaries: Washerman from Fort Kochi is living on prayer

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: When the first pandemic-induced lockdown was declared in 2020, Dobhi Ghana, a traditional washermen community in Fort Kochi, managed to survive with the support of residents despite bludgeoning losses. Jayaprakash, one of the senior washermen of the community, has been seeing things turn from bad to worse, as the second wave and lockdown returned this year.

“Residents used to give us work last year. But now, we hardly get one order per week. With the tourism and hospitality businesses shut for months and lockdown restrictions stopping residents from bringing help, we have little hope left,” he said.

Thanks to the state government’s food kit, his family hasn’t starved. “We have loans to repay, that we took to build our house. My son, a courier delivery boy, earns a meagre amount which is hardly enough to run our family,” he said. Even if the restrictions are eased, the 57-year-old isn’t expecting an immediate change. “Tourism and hospitality sector are our major sources of income. I often wonder how or if things would ever back to normal,” he said.

