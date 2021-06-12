Spot registration from Monday, special Covid vaccine drive in Kumbalangi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The spot registration for those exceeding the time limit stipulated to receive the second dose of the Covid vaccine will begin from Monday. Priority will be given to those crossing 42 days after taking the first dose of Covaxin and 112 days in the case of those taking the Covishield vaccine. Also, a special vaccination drive will be launched in Kumbalangi which has recorded a high test positivity rate of 40.1%.

“For a week, the TPR in Kumbalangi is around 40%. Therefore, we have decided to conduct a special vaccination drive and mass testing in the area to bring down the TPR. Also, Covid tests and vaccination will be increased in coastal and tribal communities and among migrant labourers in the district,” said District Collector S Suhas in the Covid review meeting in Kochi on Friday.

With Covid cases rising in Kuttampuzha panchayat, a mega testing drive was conducted, in which 301 people have tested positive so far. For further treatment, patients have been shifted to the nearest domiciliary care facilities. The first dose of vaccination was completed in the panchayat.

Those above the age of 60, migrant labourers who have not taken the first jab, students going abroad, haj pilgrims and tribal persons yet to receive the jab can also avail the special spot registration facility. It will be available after 1pm.

According to officials, those seeking spot registration should contact the nearby Asha worker or the primary health centre and check the availability of vaccines. To avoid crowding, the eligible persons should reach vaccination centres only after enquiry.The district nodal officer for vaccination, Dr M G Sivadas, said that 20% doses will be set aside for spot vaccinations.

DIST REPORTS 1,629 NEW CASES; 1,907 RECOVERIES

Kochi: The district on Friday reported 1,629 new Covid cases. Of the total number of persons tested positive, 1,592 got infected through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 14.82 per cent. The sources of infection of 20 persons remained unknown. The new cases also include 20 migrant labourers. Meanwhile, 1,907 Covid patients recovered from the illness. In all, 17,975 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 12,596 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes.