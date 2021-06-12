STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Surprise! Ernakulam man finds his mobile number was used by UP native for Covid vaccine registration

I downloaded the certificate and found that the person had used my mobile phone number for registration.

Published: 12th June 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: This Ernakulam native was in for a surprise when he logged onto CoWin (www.cowin.gov.in) Ernakulam registration website on Tuesday as an Uttar Pradesh resident has taken vaccine using his mobile phone number and a vaccination certificate of the person has been uploaded in dashboard of his logged-in page. 

“I don’t know how this Uttar Pradesh native took vaccination using my mobile number which was already used for CoWin registration for me and my wife,” said 45-year-old Shahid Ameen. He said it was in April that he first used his personal mobile phone number for vaccine registration in CoWin. “I got my first dose in April and my wife got her first dose two days back. So, when I logged on to the site using the mobile phone number to see the status of our vaccination, I saw the dashboard with a message about vaccination details of a person in the name of Dhaniram.

I downloaded the certificate and found that the person had used my mobile phone number for registration. I don’t know how it can happen because we need to enter an OTP that we receive in the registered mobile number for logging into the website each time. I have received the OTPs only when I prompted it. It’s a mystery how someone can use another person’s mobile phone number without his/her consent for vaccination,” Ameen said adding that he has been using the particular mobile number for over eight years. 

As per the CoWin vaccination certificate, Dhaniram aged 46 (Male) with an Aadhaar number ending 5959 had taken first dose of Covishield vaccine on June 7, 2021, at a PHC in Balarampur, UP. Cyber security expert and Data Security Council of India member Manu Zacharia said the system could be easily manipulated with admin access. “It could have occurred purposefully or by mistake. As a number could be used to add four members for vaccination, it is possible for someone in back-end operations to manipulate the system to add beneficiaries,” he said. 

A cyber wing police officer said someone could have manipulated the system for someone who does not have any valid ID. “Mobile number registration is the main validating process for vaccine registration on the website. Though the website asks the user to choose an identification document from a list of documents, there is no other specific verification process,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Covid vaccine Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp