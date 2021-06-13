15-year-old molested at home, one held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was molested at her home in Perumbavoor here. The police have arrested Sreejith Raj, 20, of Melekunnel, Thuruthi Pallibagath, Kottayam, in connection with the incident. The police said the boy got acquainted with the girl through Facebook.

The incident, which occurred a couple of months ago, came to light on Friday when the girl was admitted to a hospital in Perumbavoor with stomach pain. “The doctor felt something was not right and asked the girl to undergo further tests. That was when it was learnt the girl was pregnant and the police were informed,” said a police officer.

The police are probing whether more people were involved in the crime. “Though it became clear during Sreejith’s interrogation that more persons are involved, the girl is yet to confirm it. A thorough investigation will be launched to determine to ascertain the involvement of other people,” said the officer. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and IPC.