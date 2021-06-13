STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape and torture case: Police intensify search for two friends of accused Martin

According to the information gathered by the police, Printo knows all the financial transactions and the alleged drug dealings of Martin Joseph.

Police taking Martin, accused of raping a fashion designer after detaining her in a flat for nearly a month, to the Ernakulam General Hospital for a medical examination on Friday| A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police have initiated another inquiry to track down two acquaintances of Martin Joseph, who was detained in connection with the rape and torture of a 27-year-old fashion designer from Kannur at a luxury flat here. Printo, 40, and Kannan, 28, are the two, who had helped Martin evade police and go underground in Thrissur According to the police, both are neighbours of Martin and long-time friends.

“ We have already started tracking them. Based on the information that we gathered, both are hiding in Mundur itself. We have also sought the help of Thrissur City police to track them down,” said an officer with the Kochi City police. According to the information gathered by the police, Printo knows all the financial transactions and the alleged drug dealings of Martin Joseph. “ He is not only involved in the share trading business, but other illegal businesses. He transacts all his business through friends. We are hopeful of tracking them down at the earliest,” said the officer.

Earlier, the police arrested three persons -- Thrissur natives, Dhanesh, 29, Sreerag, 27, and John Joy, 28 --  who allowed Martin to constantly shuttle between Thrissur and Kochi to escape the police net. “The two absconding persons and the three arrested have strong ties. We need to probe more to get further information on their connections. Since Martin and one of his friends are accused in a drug case, these people have some connection with the drug business. A normal person can’t lead such a luxurious life in Kochi,” police added. Meanwhile, the police will approach the district court on Monday to get custody of Martin Joseph.

