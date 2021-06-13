STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urban tourism hub to be set up in Muvattupuzha to attract tourists

A floating bridge across the Thodupuzha river connecting the park will be constructed  

Published: 13th June 2021

The blueprint of the proposed urban tourism project in Muvattupuzha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A beautiful town situated on the outskirts of Ernakulam district, Muvattupuzha will be soon transformed into an urban tourism hub for domestic tourists.The project will be jointly implemented by the Muvattupuzha municipality and State Tourism Department. The existing Municipal Dreamland park will be upgraded to world-class standards for the project. The government sanctioned the extension work of Muvattupuzha River Waterfront Development and Pilgrim Centre phase II for an estimate of Rs 65 lakhs. The project is likely to be completed by the end of this year. 

One of the main attraction of the park will be its dining places. The hub will cater for a variety of cuisines for tourists to get familiar with. The project aims to create local leisure points especially around the town and village centres and as a part of existing tourism circuits. The project is planned and developed keeping in view the entertainment and relaxation of the visitors and local community.

Adventurous rides for both kids and adults will be constructed. A floating bridge across the Thodupuzha river connecting the park will be constructed. A river walkway will be constructed from the new bridge to Latha bridge and Triveni Sangaman to Kacherithazham. 

The existing walkway will be refurbished. The new facility will accommodate at least 7,000 to 8,000 people a day. to attract tourists from nearby districts and states, a fest will be organised every year. The tourism hub will educate and entertain the tourists at the same time.Boat service will be functioning in Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers. 

In the first phase, the boat service will be from the park to Chalikadavu bridge and Kacherithazham.
Water sports such as Kayaking and wooden boats will be available at the park. The aim is to attract a large number of tourists to the destination. A meeting on the new project was held in the presence of Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA, P. P Eldose, Municipal Chairman, A Sahul, Tourism Secretary, S Vijayakumar, District TTourism Promotion Council, S Krishnakumar, Travancore Devasom Chief Engineer, G Mahesh, Tourism Consultant and Irrigation Department officials P.M Asha and Shaji M Chandy attended the meeting.

Public facilities
Designated circulation tracks for cycling and jogging
Parking facilities
Food court
Designated areas for toilet cabins
Design of temporary gazebo structures for shelter
Outdoor seating at various locations
Country walk

Comments

