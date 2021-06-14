Thrikkakara Cooperative Hospital, a success story of People’s Plan Campaign, completes 22 years 

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sometime in 1996, when People’s Campaign for Decentralised Planning proposed decentralising public health and healthcare activities, the People’s Plan Coordinators in Thrikkakara panchayat found it was an ideal moment to moot the idea of a hospital in the panchayat, then a small village.

“The panchayat only had two primary health centres (PHCs). For emergency treatment or where patients need to be admitted, there were no hospitals in Thrikkaraka. People had to travel to Kochi city, from even outskirts of the area like Edachira and Chittethukara,” said M M Abbas, who along with C R Neelakandan as People’s Plan Coordinators, pushed for a full-fledged hospital in the panchayat. “Our concept was we should not only treat the patients but also strive for a healthy society,” said Abbas, who was the hospital’s first president and now a board member.

After getting the approval of the block-level expert committee and the district planning committee in November 1999, the hospital began functioning from the Thrikkakara panchayat building on June 13, 1999, with three beds, lab, pharmacy, ECG facilities with Rs 3 lakh investment collected by enrolling members.

As the Thrikkakara Cooperative Hospital, the first hospital in Kerala which formed as part of the people’s plan campaign celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Sunday, the hospital has come a long way.

Over the past 22 years, has well-established 20 departments including cardiology, urology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, general surgery, Ayurveda, ophthalmology, psychiatry and accident and emergency.

“We have now converted our proposed mother & child care facility to a 40-bed Corona ward to treat the Covid patients. This is a first-level treatment centre. We plan to make it a secondary treatment centre by procuring three ventilators. Further, we have received an oxygen tank. The plan is to make changes in the original design of the facility to provide oxygen supports in all bedsides,” said M P Sukumaran Nair, the hospital’s current president.

Timeline

1996: People’s Campaign triggers hope for cooperative hospital in the panchayat

1998-99: Second annual plan under the People Campaign in Thrikkakara health action committee includes the construction of a cooperative hospital

November 1, 1998: Gets approval of block-level expert committee and the district planning committee

March 1999: The Thrikkakara Grama Panchayat Cooperative Hospital Ltd registered as a Cooperative Society

June 13, 1999: Hospital inaugurated with 3 beds, 3 doctors, 3 paramedical staff