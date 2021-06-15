Want to be a global shaper?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If you are aged between 18 and 28 and have a selfless heart, you can be one of the Global Shapers in Kochi. Global Shapers is a youth initiative of the World Economic Forum, which has 448 hubs in major cities across more than 150 countries in the world. More than 10,000 Global Shapers are now part of this non-profit movement, said Kochi hub founding curator Nasif N M.

“The Kochi hub was started in October last year and we still need more volunteers. The activities are based on projects under the areas including art and culture, cities and urbanisation, climate change, education, gender equality, sustainable development, etc. Those youngsters who are willing to work for at least 30 to 40 hours a month or four to five hours a week are welcome to join,” said Nasif.

The applicants are asked to specify ‘the most important issues faced by Kochi today’. The last date to apply online (www.bit.ly/gskochi) is June 15. After a week, initial screening will be completed and candidates will be selected on the basis of an online interview. Fore details, contact kochi@globalshapers.com