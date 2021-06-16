STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dengue cases up in Ernakulam post downpour

Published: 16th June 2021 07:05 AM

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Kochi receiving more rain and water filling up almost every tiny space, dengue cases are going up, stretching the health system which is already reeling under Covid. Around 30 dengue cases were reported in the past week alone

Nidhin Samuel, a native of Ponnurunni, still feels the ache in his joints and fingers after recovering from dengue fever. Though he managed to get medical assistance in time after diagnosis, the 25-year-old went through difficult moments during the treatment. He is now relieved that the phase is over.Nidhin’s is just one of the stories. Ever since the onset of monsoon, many dengue cases have been reported in the city, putting more pressure on the health system which is reeling under Covid. Areas like Ponnurunni and Vyttila Janatha reported more than 30 cases in the last week alone.

“With the onset of monsoon, it’s high time the residents ensured cleanliness on their premises. While fogging will be effective in outdoor breeding sites, residents have to take steps to stop the breeding of Aedes larvae in objects like flower vases, earthen pots, etc,” said a health department official.Residents have decided to organise a dry day once every week by cleaning up their neighbourhood.

“After finding several areas and spots of mosquito breeding, we have decided to collectively clean them up. Apart from emptying the water bowls for birds and tumblers to collect rainwater, we are also cleaning the plots which have turned into waste dumping yards over the years. Considering the occurrence of dengue fever during every monsoon, we are thinking of organising cleaning drives regularly in every division,” said an office-bearer of Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council.

With places like Mattancherry and Karukappilly too reporting dengue fever cases, Kochi Corporation officials are beefing up preventive measures. “It’s an alarming situation as many dengue cases are reported from these areas. We are giving special emphasis to the Vyttila-Ponnurunni area by ensuring extensive fogging,” said the corporation’s standing committee (health) chairman T K Ashraf.

“We are reaching out to residents associations to clean up their areas. Ensuring their cooperation, we held online meetings with residents associations and other stakeholders in the last few days. Apart from hand fogging, we are distributing medicines to all households,” he added.

on the rise
250dengue cases have been reported in the corporation limits since January 2021
Daily average: 7 cases
Major areas: Vyttila, Ponnurunni

Be alert!
Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes, which spread dengue fever, breed in clean stagnant rainwater. They require only a meagre amount of water to infest

Symptoms
Fever, headache, pain behind eyes, muscles and jointsSevere cases -- vomiting, stomach pain, bleeding, red rashes, fatigue, breathing difficulties, low blood pressure

HOW TO CONTROL
Manage waste at the source
Clear non-biodegradable waste once in a week and ensure its regular treatment. Remove water from refrigerator trays, bird pots and flower vases regularly
Constantly clean the feeding pots of pet animals. Clear stagnant water from tyres and plastic packets. Avoid water stagnation in terraces and sun shades. Observe dry day every week by cleaning the compound of your home









