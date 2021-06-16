Gynaec gets one year jail for foetal demise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Magistrate Court in Kochi awarded one-year imprisonment and Rs 3 lakh fine to a doctor at the General Hospital here for medical negligence leading to foetal demise in October 2007. Dr Kalakumari, a native of Ponnurunni, will have to undergo additional six months imprisonment in case of failing to pay the fine amount. The court ordered the accused to pay Rs 2 lakh to the complainant woman and `1 lakh to her husband from the fine amount.

As part of the trial, 16 witnesses including a forensic surgeon were examined by the court. The court also verified 15 documents presented as evidence. The pregnancy delivery of Sujaya was fixed by the accused, a gynaecologist at the General Hospital, on September 30, 2007, and she was admitted two days before the date. However, she was left unattended even after the doctor was informed of her complicated health condition. The fetal demise was reported following the delivery on October 2, which was proved to be caused by delayed medical attention.