STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Gynaec gets one year jail for foetal demise

The court ordered the accused to pay Rs 2 lakh to the complainant woman and Rs 1 lakh to her husband from the fine amount. 

Published: 16th June 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Magistrate Court in Kochi awarded one-year imprisonment and Rs 3 lakh fine to a doctor at the General Hospital here for medical negligence leading to foetal demise in October 2007. Dr Kalakumari, a native of Ponnurunni, will have to undergo additional six months imprisonment in case of failing to pay the fine amount. The court ordered the accused to pay Rs 2 lakh to the complainant woman and `1 lakh to her husband from the fine amount. 

As part of the trial, 16 witnesses including a forensic surgeon were examined by the court. The court also verified 15 documents presented as evidence. The pregnancy delivery of Sujaya was fixed by the accused, a gynaecologist at the General Hospital, on September 30, 2007, and she was admitted two days before the date. However, she was left unattended even after the doctor was informed of her complicated health condition. The fetal demise was reported following the delivery on October 2, which was proved to be caused by delayed medical attention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp