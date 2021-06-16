Kochi rape and torture case: Accused Martin sent to police custody for four days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the case related to the rape and illegal detention of a fashion model at an apartment here received the custody of prime accused Martin Joseph from Tuesday to Friday, based on a petition filed at a magistrate court in Kochi. The police had sought seven days of custody, but only four days have been granted. The investigators will seek an extension of the custody if required.

According to a police official, Martin has to be taken to various places in Kochi and Thrissur for evidence collection, besides which he will be questioned based on the digital evidence collected as part of the probe.

“We have statements, videos, chat details and photographs collected as evidence in the case, which will be presented before Martin during the questioning,” the police said.