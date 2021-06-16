MDMA: Police arrest key intermediary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the police arresting one more person on Tuesday in connection with the seizure of 2 kg of MDMA from Angamali, the number of people arrested in the case has reached four.Suresh, 36, from Tiruvallur,TamilNadu, was arrested on Tuesday.According to the police, Suresh was the main intermediary in drug trafficking in Chennai.

Police seized 2 kg of MDMA from Sivaprasad, 29, of Vadakkevila, Vaaranattu, Cherthala, and Abid, 33, ‘CK’, Taliparambu, based on a tip-off received by Rural SP K Karthik. Ibrahimkutty, aka Ibru, 31, of Taliparambu in Kannur, was the third person arrested in connection with the case. Nearly 70 grams of heroin and 3 grams of MDMA were seized from an apartment rented by Abid in Thrikkakara.