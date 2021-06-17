Ambulance meets with accident on way to hospital, patient dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An ambulance transporting a patient, who suffered a cardiac arrest, met with an accident in Chalakudy in the wee hours of Wednesday. Though there were reports that the patient died because of injuries in the accident, police clarified the accident was minor and the patient died of heart failure. The deceased was identified as Johnson, 50, of Mala.

Police said the accident occurred when the patient was being taken to a hospital after he complained of chest pain and collapsed. “The vehicle slipped from the road and ran into a drainage. Three persons who accompanied the patient suffered minor injuries,” said an officer attached to the Chalakudy Police Station.