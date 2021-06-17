Kochi Corp, NGO help vaccinate homeless

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a novel gesture, the corporation in association with city-based ‘Mirror’ NGO on Wednesday conducted a vaccination camp for homeless and destitutes at the Ernakulam Town Hall. Around 35 people without any identification documents like Aadhaar were given the first dose of Covidshield vaccine.

With the availability of vaccines, Mayor Anil Kumar said more vaccinations will be conducted among the homeless. “Homeless and destitutes are more susceptible to Covid-19 infection among various others. In order to prevent spread of the infection, we came up with the idea of vaccinating them. ‘Mirror’ approached us with this proposal and we went ahead by earmarking a portion of the vaccines for them,” said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, the challenge before the officials is to provide those vaccinated with the second dose of vaccination on completing the time period. “With the help of the young people working in the NGO, we are hopeful of getting it done,” said Anil Kumar.