Lockdown woes: Malabar delicacies turn bland

But things turned topsy turvy for them when last year’s lockdown was announced.

Published: 17th June 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Four years ago, a few youngsters from Malappuram came to Kochi to start a Thattukada. Weeks after they started ‘Uppum Mulakum’ in Panmapilly Nagar, Mifsal Mehaboob, his elder brother Habeeb Rahman, and friends, Sinsar Haq, Ayoob Meledath, Mujeeb Rahman, and Sulfikar Ali, caught the attention of food lovers across Kochi, selling Malabar snacks, biriyani, and porotta like hotcakes. 

But things turned topsy turvy for them when last year’s lockdown was announced. “Then, Centre had promised financial aid of Rs 10,000 for all food establishments. However, we are yet to get the subsidy as told by the Corporation. Now, restaurants are allowed to deliver food, but we don’t have that exemption. The police here treat us like culprits and we have no income,” said Mifsal. 

For the last two months, they have been depending on chit fund schemes and help from friends for livelihood. The partners have now returned to their hometown. “Corporations should include us in the licensee system to avoid this friction with the police,” he added. Mifsal has a diploma in AC repair but preferred to support his brother in the venture.

Lockdown diaries

Our state has been reeling under lockdown for weeks now. The government and police department may have their reasons for closing doors on many people’s lives and livelihoods, but that doesn’t make the trouble go away. Everyday, in this space, TNIE zooms into the life of one of us, beaten down by the pandemic-induced restrictions. Want us to tell a story? Write to the editor on kochicityeditor@gmail.com

