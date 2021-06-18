Driver who sold company truck to scrap dealer held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A driver who sold off the truck of the Kochi-based company where he was working, during a trip to Thiruvananthapuram four months ago, was arrested on Thursday. In February, Shibu, 53, a native of Peroorkonam, Thiruvananthapuram, went to the capital with the truck and a load of trolley bags that were to be sold in a shop.

After unloading the bags and collecting Rs 1.6 lakh, he drove to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and sold the truck to a scrap dealer for Rs 60,000 and escaped with the entire money. After the company lodged a complaint, an investigation was launched to locate the accused.

However, when the Central police received information about the vehicle from Thiruvananthapuram, where the company filed a missing complaint about Shibu, they made a breakthrough in the case.