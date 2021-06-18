STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

It’s not water under Irumbu Palam

Efforts to preserve the 131-year-old bridge built in Tripunithura by British engineers is still in limbo

Published: 18th June 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The iron bridge (irumpu paalam) at Tripunithura that was constructed by a London based company in 1890. Though it was decided to preserve the structure by moving it to Hill Palace Museum, the procedur

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though there has been a demand to preserve the historic 131-year-old bridge made by British engineers in Tripunithura by moving it to the Hill Palace and constructing a new bridge in its place, no step has been taken in this direction so far. The narrow bridge known as Irumbu Palam is located over the Padinjare puzha, which connects Tripunithura and the Kochi corporation and forms an easy route to Maradu. 

The bridge was made in 1890 by London-based Westwood Baillie and Co., during the reign of Kerala Varma-V, and was used for the movement of royals from Kochi to Tripunithura and the transportation of goods.Recently at the state assembly, Tripunithura MLA K Babu raised a question regarding the bridge and the plans for its restoration to PWD Minister Mohammad Riyaz, to which the minister replied that the bridge has been closed for the past two years because it was in bad shape due to its age.

“There are cracks and rust in the steel beams and joints of the bridge. Its foundation has slanted, affecting its entire structure. The steel plates at the pedestal portion of the bridge are also rusting. Just some minor repair work would not be enough for the bridge’s restoration,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the minister added that there were plans for the construction of a new bridge there. 
“The government is examining a proposal for a new bridge at an estimated cost of `29 crore,” he said. 
It was in March 2019 that the PWD Bridges wing gave a report to the Ernakulam District Collectorate detailing the condition of the bridge. The report stated that vehicles except two-wheelers should not be permitted to move over the bridge, based on which an order to this effect was issued. 

According to MLA Babu, it is popular demand that the bridge be moved to the Hill Palace for conservation measures, considering its history and Tripunithura residents’ sentiments towards it. “I have written to the government to take immediate steps in this regard. The bridge has to be conserved as it is more than 100 years old. But a new bridge also has to be constructed, as it is a shortcut connecting to Maradu. The safety of the people who are using the current bridge also has to be taken into consideration,” he said. 

Babu said he will continue to attract the government’s attention to the state of the bridge. “No one knows what plan the government has made for this historic bridge. We will continue writing to the minister and the department concerned until proper action is taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tripunithura municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh said she was not aware of any proposal to construct a new bridge here. “The current bridge acts as the border between Tripunithura municipality and Kochi corporation. The bridge has to be constructed by the PWD department. We are not aware of any project in the proposal stage and, as far as I remember, nothing has been discussed,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp