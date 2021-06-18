STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown woes: Life hits a u-turn for this Kochi driving school owner

Although the learner’s test is to be made available online, there is no clarity on driving tests, opined George.

Published: 18th June 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: “We were the first to shut down and last to get approval to reopen,”  says George Alby, a driving school owner from Karukappally in Kochi, talking about the unprecedented crisis faced by his community. “Much like last year’s lockdown, life has come to standstill this year too. With loan repayment overdue and rent of the driving school due, we have no idea how to go forward,” he said.

Although the learner’s test is to be made available online, there is no clarity on driving tests, opined George. “Even the RTO offices opened with 50 per cent staff strength from Thursday. Most of our vehicles are in the workshop too,” he says. He pointed out the irony of allowing taxi services while closing doors on driving schools. “Though we are fully equipped to follow Covid protocol, the government won’t give us approval,” said George.

The union government’s proposal to allow ‘accredited driving schools’ is also a worrying factor. “As government demands hi-tech facility for accreditation, it will affect small-scale driving schools like mine. It would come as a double blow during these testing times,” said the 50-year-old.With no source of income, George is worried about meeting the expenses of his family. He is wary that even if he reopens the school, the chances of people coming out is less. 

Lockdown diaries

Our state has been reeling under lockdown for weeks now. The government and police department may have their reasons for closing doors on many people’s lives and livelihoods, but that doesn’t make the trouble go away. Everyday, in this space, TNIE zooms into the life of one of us, beaten down by the pandemic-induced restrictions. Want us to tell a story? Write to the editor on kochicityeditor@gmail.com

