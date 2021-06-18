New Class 12 assessment plan worries CBSE students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the CBSE finally releasing its assessment plan for Class 12 students, a section of students, parents and even teachers have expressed reservations with the new criteria. The Board on Thursday presented the plan before the Supreme Court, as per which the Class 12 result will be evaluated based on the students’ performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30%), and Class 12 (40% - based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board).

Many are especially bothered by the schools’ practice of conducting very difficult model examinations and being stingy during the evaluation of the answer papers, which could now end up affecting the students’ final results.

“We understand why Class 10 marks are being considered. As the examination was conducted by the Board, it has some credibility,” said Aravind P T, Class 12 student of Nirmala Public School, Muvattupuzha. “But I think it is illogical to include the marks of Class 11 as well. We were never told that these marks would be considered for our finals. Also, this is the year in which all school-related activities are led by Class 11 students, who were likely to have been more focused on extracurricular activities than studies,” he said.

Dia Harikumar, Class 12 student of Devagiri CMI public school, Kozhikode, echoed Aravind’s sentiments. “Compared to Classes 10 and 12, students don’t take Class 11 exams seriously. If you take just a cursory look at the students’ performance over the two years, it could be seen that there is a great difference in the marks they got in Class 9 and Class 10. They perform way better for Board exams,” she said.

Though she agrees with the decision to cancel the Boards for the safety of the students, considering Class 11 marks for the assessment will backfire, she said. “Also, model examinations conducted in our schools are very tough. So, the marks obtained too will be low,” she added.

Some teachers too have expressed concern that the scores according to the new criteria won’t be similar to what the students would have scored if the exams were conducted. “Class 12 model examinations are held in a very strict manner — with difficult question papers and stingy evaluations. But this will become a problem now,” said Jaya Sabin, teacher at Greets Public School, Ernakulam.

According to Haridas P, principal, Valuvanadu Vidyabhavan, Perinthalmanna, the CBSE has asked schools to choose the year in which they have performed best as a reference point, and award marks accordingly. “This is to prevent schools from being too liberal while evaluating the students. But this will adversely affect their marks,” he added.

Divya Harikumar, a parent, pointed out that while the assessment plan would not hurt the students who have been studious from the get-go, it was going to harm those who fall in the middle category. “Some students have a penchant for giving their best in the last moment, and have been seen to perform very well. This criteria will be a rude shock to them,” she said.

Meanwhile, many others welcomed the plan. According to Abdul Nassar, general secretary, All India Private Schools and Children’s Welfare Association Kerala State, the new criteria is an effective strategy of assessment. “By evaluating their performance in this manner, students will get apt results. I am satisfied with the CBSE’s decision,” said Nassar, who is also the manager of Goodwill English School, Pookkottumpadam, Malappuram.

Indira Rajan, secretary-general, Council of CBSE Schools Kerala, said the decision was made after due deliberations. “The assessment plan will not affect the students adversely. They also need not worry about their admissions to degree courses. A request has been sent to the National Education Board to consider making the admission procedures uniform throughout the country, keeping in mind our current situation,” she added.