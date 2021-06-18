Rise in leptospirosis cases in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the monsoon intensifies, health officials have cautioned the public to watch out for leptospirosis (a bacterial disease) and other communicable diseases. As many as 99 suspected cases, 37 confirmed cases and five suspected deaths due to leptospirosis have been reported in the district so far this year.

Hence, the district health department is observing ‘Doxy Day’ on Friday, with an aim to create awareness regarding the disease among the public, and strengthen preventive measures in coordination with the local self-government bodies in various parts of the district. The health institutions with the local bodies in the respective regions will coordinate the prevention activities. According to health officials, leptospirosis cases have been primarily reported among those involved in farming and sanitary works and employees under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

“Awareness and preventive activities among those belonging to these high-risk groups will be strengthened. They will be briefed on the ways in which the disease spreads, symptoms, etc,” said a health official. High-grade fever with shivering, headache, body pains, redness in eyes and rashes are common symptoms of leptospirosis.

Health officials have advised those involved in rescue operations in the regions of flooding and sanitary workers to consume doxy tablets to prevent the disease. “Fever, throat ache, body pain and fatigue are not the symptoms of Covid alone, but also of various other communicable diseases including leptospirosis and dengue. Self-treatment should be avoided. Seek medical help if any of these symptoms persists. If not diagnosed in the beginning and given proper treatment, the disease could even be fatal,” said a health official.