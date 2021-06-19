STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cops suspect honey trap racket using Tinder to lure men and extort money

The man, who is married and is the father of two children, went on a date with the 45-year-old woman after he met her via Tinder. 

Published: 19th June 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Think twice before going on a date with someone you met through dating apps like Tinder, as the police suspect that an organised honey trap racket is using Tinder to lure men and fleece money from them, by threatening to file a rape complaint against them if they fail to part with the money.

A probe was launched into the matter after two men alleged that women they dated after meeting through the app demanded money from them by issuing similar threats.  

The incident came to light when the police questioned a 38-year-old man from Tripunithura in Ernakulam, after a woman lodged a complaint with the Fort Kochi police station against him for allegedly raping her at a hotel in the city. The man, who is married and is the father of two children, went on a date with the 45-year-old woman after he met her via Tinder. 

Though the man’s version is that the woman had already taken Rs 1 lakh from him by threatening that she would file a rape complaint against him, the police haven’t fully approved his version. However, a parallel probe by the police indicated the role of a honey trap racket. The police are giving weight to this theory because there had been a similar complaint from a youth in Fort Kochi, who had alleged that a woman he met on Tinder threatened to file a rape complaint against him if he didn’t give her Rs 2 lakh. 

“We conducted a detailed investigation into the incident based on the rape complaint lodged by the woman against the Tripunithura native. As the crime, as alleged by the woman, has taken place at a hotel located at Panangad in February this year, we subsequently forwarded the case to the Panangad police station,” said Fort Kochi Sub-Inspector P K Das. 

Another police officer said the probe revealed that the woman hailed from Tiruvalla. She claimed to have been staying at a friend’s place in Kochi when she met the Tripunithura native via Tinder. The officer said the man took up the matter with his wife and family after the woman started blackmailing him. 

“Inputs reveal that the family worked out some settlement with the woman. However, she lodged the complaint anyway. We are verifying the details provided by the woman and a case will be registered accordingly,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honey trap Tinder online dating
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp