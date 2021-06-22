STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Young professionals struggle with work from home

After a year of working remotely, a stressed wokforce shares how much they miss their office

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

work from home

Image used for representational purpose

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Kavya Vijayakumar, a tax associate at KPMG, work was just like an extension of her student life. The Nileshwaram native chose Kochi for her first job, out of love for the city.“There was a good rapport among the team as well as the seniors at the company. Now I miss that, especially having lunch together and travelling in the office cab. We used to hold parties in other cities too. All this has been missing during the pandemic,” Kavya said.

Kavya’s close friend and colleague Alekhya Vijayan also share the same concern. Being at home round the clock, they spend working long hours, even more than they had to while working from office. She added that since the internet was slower at home, and there are connectivity issues as well as power outages, which hinders continuity.

“Normally, we used to work only for eight to nine hours a day in office. At home, we are spending up to 12 hours in front of the laptop. While working from home, even clearing doubts is a tedious process and is more time consuming,” said Alekhya.

Dilbar Sahud N P, a native of Nadakkavu in Kozhikode and a tax associate, is getting little time with family while working from home. “The hours are stretched to the maximum when we work remotely. Though we are sitting 24 hours inside the house, we are not connected with our family members. The food timings sometimes do not match with my team breaks and I am confined to my room all day,” Dilbar said. When work turned stressful at the office, there were options to hang around with friends inside the park, he added. As sitting continuously for hours increased his weight, Dilbar had to go on a special diet.

SILVER LINING
Asha Anto, a senior associate, points out the pros and cons of working from home. Though she misses her team at the park, she could spend her days with her husband. Five years into the marriage, she said, this is the first time they are getting such a luxury. “My sleeping patterns have changed and I get no exercise. The only advantage is the time I get to spend with my family,” Asha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
work from home
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp