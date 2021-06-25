STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

24-year-old TN native harassed by husband over dowry dies

Deceased  Kanimuzhi, 24, was found hanging behind her parents’ rented house in Vathuruthi — mainly inhabited by migrants from Tamil Nadu.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state is yet to come to terms with the tragedy of Kollam native Vismaya’s death following torture by her husband over dowry, a similar incident has been reported at Vathuruthi here, where a 24-year-old Madurai native was found dead on Thursday. Police arrested her husband after it was found that the deceased was constantly harassed for not bringing the promised dowry five years after their marriage.

Deceased  Kanimuzhi, 24, was found hanging behind her parents’ rented house in Vathuruthi — mainly inhabited by migrants from Tamil Nadu. The police arrested her husband Karthick after it emerged that the deceased was under severe depression following torture by the accused. The couple has a four-year-old son. “Both Karthick’s family and Kanimuzhi’s parents are labourers. They have been staying at Vathuruthi for several years. Kanimuzhi and Karthick got married here in 2016. The promised dowry was 10 sovereigns of gold. But Kanimuzhi’s parents could give her daughter only four sovereigns at the time of the marriage,” said a police official.

Soon, the dowry-related dispute started and the victim was brutally tortured by Karthick daily. “Fed up with the physical and mental torture, Kanimuzhi attempted suicide in 2018, but survived. Though the accused stopped the torture for a while, it  started again recently. We suspect the accused is an alcoholic,” the police official said.

It was on Wednesday that Kanimuzhi reached her parents’ house and disclosed details of Karthick’s torture to her father. “Both her parents went for labour work on Thursday morning. As her father could not find work, he returned home by 10am and found his daughter hanging at the backside of their house. Though  she was rushed to  hospital, she was declared brought dead,” a police official said. Soon after the incident, the police came to know about the dowry-related dispute between the couple. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dowry dowry harassment suicide
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp