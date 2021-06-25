Five caught with 5kg gold at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a joint operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs seized more than five kilograms of gold from five passengers who arrived at the Kochi airport on Thursday.

According to an airport official, the DRI team made a seizure of 3.44kg of gold from three passengers who arrived in separate Jazeera and Air Arabia flights. The accused are Rasheed of Malappuram, Abdhu Rahaman of Malappuram, and another passenger named Musthaque Kuttassery.

As the value of the smuggled gold seized from each individual was less than `1 crore, they were released on bail. Similarly, Customs intercepted two other passengers who arrived from Kuwait and Sharjah at Kochi, a Customs official said.