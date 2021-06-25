STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man who wrote ‘last judgement’  at Kochi metro stations nabbed

The Kochi Metro police have nabbed the youth who scribbled the words 'Last Judgement' and 'Qayamat' at a few spaces in the Vyttila and Maharaja's College ground metro stations.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:20 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro police have nabbed the youth who scribbled the words ‘Last Judgement’ and ‘Qayamat’ at a few spaces in the Vyttila and Maharaja’s College ground metro stations. The suspect is Mohammed Biju Adhil, 22, of Ponnurunni, Vyttila.

The police said he is an art student at a college in Vijayawada.The incident came to light recently when metro officials came across the words at the two stations. While ‘Last Judgement’ had been written in English, ‘Qayamat’ had been written in Hindi. The words were scribbled in a calligraphic style using yellow and silver markers. A few passengers had also raised the alarm after seeing the ‘writings’. 

Suspecting it to be some sort of threat, the police decided to get to the bottom of the mystery. A detailed probe was launched after the police registered a case at the Kochi Metro police station (FIR No: 05/2021) based on a complaint filed by the metro officials. “We analysed CCTV footage from both the stations thoroughly and zeroed in on a person who used the metro on April 30 between 7pm and 8pm,” said an officer. 

Since the police only had the visuals of the suspect, it was a big challenge for them to track him down. “We analysed the tickets sold and people who accessed the entry gates at the two stations during the time. Enormous digital data was analysed to prepare a list of suspects. Mobile tower location of the suspects was perused,” said the officer, adding that after putting in a lot of work, the team finally tracked down Adhil a few days ago. 

“He confessed to the crime and said he did it to establish his art movement ‘Qayamat’. His detailed background check came back clean. We suspect he is a drug addict. He was later relased on bail,” said the officer. Adhil has been booked under Kerala Police Act Section 118 (b), (c) and (e).

