Most motorists are ‘missing’ Kochi’s pelican signals

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The introduction of pelican signals, an integrated traffic management system by the Smart City Mission project, is a big step towards making the city roads smart. Pelican signals have been installed near the Menaka bus stop, Ernakulam boat jetty, St Antony’s Church in Kaloor and St George’s Church in Edappally. However, pedestrians have been raising concerns over improper implementation of the initiative and the lack of awareness regarding it among motorists.

Kurien Jacob, a regular visitor to St Antony’s Church, said, many vehicles do not stop for the pedestrians to let them cross the road, even when the signal is red. “None of the vehicles even bother to slow down. This is something the traffic police needs to look into,” said Jacob.

Traffic police authorities said officers will be assigned at all the signals to ensure their functioning and to keep a tab on signal violators. “We have been receiving several complaints that several vehicles don’t stop at the signal. The idea behind setting up such pelican signals was to ensure safe crossing for pedestrians,” said Ajith Kumar, Sub Inspector, City Traffic Police Station (East), Edappally.

“Violation of traffic signal is punishable. Jumping red signals will fetch a fine of `5,000. The traffic police will note the vehicle numbers of violators at pelican signal spots,” he added. He also said that zebra crossings will be marked at the signal spots soon. Pelican signal is not new to Keralites. “Pelican signals were installed in the city some time back. But most of us didn’t know how to use it. Of course, those who have been to foreign countries know how it operates. They police should install an information board next to it, to familiarise motorists,” said Vinod Ponoth, a pedestrian.

In the coming days, more pelican signals are expected to come up at various spots in the city where pedestrian crossing is risky. “There have been requests from people to set one up at Changampuzha park,” said Ajith.

HOW DOES A PELICAN SIGNAL WORK?

When a pedestrian activates the ‘press’ button, the green signal turns yellow and then red, indicating that the road is free for pedestrians to cross. When the crossing is complete, the signal turns green. The signal also provides a non-visual indication that it is safe to cross, such as a beep and vibration on the button to assist visually impaired pedestrians. The signal also beeps for five seconds before turning green to show the pedestrians the change in signal. At present, the signal has a 25-second duration set to cross the roads. The pedestrian crossing is activated every one-and-a-half minutes.