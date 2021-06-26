STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Assault on doctor: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to cop

Justice K Haripal observed that the court is not convinced that this is a fit case requiring custodial interrogation.

Published: 26th June 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Abhilash R Chandran, a civil police officer of Kochi Metro police station, and his cousin Amal Murali of Mavelikkara who are the first and second accused respectively in a case related to assaulting Rahul Mathew, a junior consultant surgeon at the government district hospital, Mavelikkara.

The prosecution alleged that the petitioners attacked, slapped and hurled abuse at the doctor, who was on duty, alleging delay in giving prompt medical attention to Abhilash’s mother, who succumbed to Covid. Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the entire incident occurred due to the shock of the death of the mother of Abhilash. The incarceration of the petitioners at this stage would affect their jobs, counsel argued.

Justice K Haripal observed that the court is not convinced that this is a fit case requiring custodial interrogation. Prima facie, it does not seem that anything requires to be elicited by their custodial interrogation. Abhilash is under suspension. The prosecution has no contention that he may flee from justice and will not make himself available for probe. Therefore, in the event of arrest, the petitioners shall be released on bail on condition that they should execute a bond of Rs 50,000 each with two solvent sureties each for the like sum to the satisfaction of the investigating officer.

COVID: HC LAUDS DOCTORS, MEDICAL STAFF
The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that it  cannot forget the sacrifices and devotion to duty exhibited by the medical officers and health staff especially during the trying times when the pandemic condition was at its peak. “It is quite unfortunate that in spite of attending the duties in a most diligent manner, they have to suffer indignation which goes to the extent of suffering a physical and verbal assault. But all the same, these are isolated incidents, which cannot be generalised,” observed Justice K Haripal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp