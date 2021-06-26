Assault on doctor: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to cop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Abhilash R Chandran, a civil police officer of Kochi Metro police station, and his cousin Amal Murali of Mavelikkara who are the first and second accused respectively in a case related to assaulting Rahul Mathew, a junior consultant surgeon at the government district hospital, Mavelikkara.

The prosecution alleged that the petitioners attacked, slapped and hurled abuse at the doctor, who was on duty, alleging delay in giving prompt medical attention to Abhilash’s mother, who succumbed to Covid. Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the entire incident occurred due to the shock of the death of the mother of Abhilash. The incarceration of the petitioners at this stage would affect their jobs, counsel argued.

Justice K Haripal observed that the court is not convinced that this is a fit case requiring custodial interrogation. Prima facie, it does not seem that anything requires to be elicited by their custodial interrogation. Abhilash is under suspension. The prosecution has no contention that he may flee from justice and will not make himself available for probe. Therefore, in the event of arrest, the petitioners shall be released on bail on condition that they should execute a bond of Rs 50,000 each with two solvent sureties each for the like sum to the satisfaction of the investigating officer.

COVID: HC LAUDS DOCTORS, MEDICAL STAFF

The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that it cannot forget the sacrifices and devotion to duty exhibited by the medical officers and health staff especially during the trying times when the pandemic condition was at its peak. “It is quite unfortunate that in spite of attending the duties in a most diligent manner, they have to suffer indignation which goes to the extent of suffering a physical and verbal assault. But all the same, these are isolated incidents, which cannot be generalised,” observed Justice K Haripal.