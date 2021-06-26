Calcium deposits from patient's leg blood vessels removed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in Kerala, calcium deposits which blocked the blood vessels in a patient’s leg were removed using an advanced technology called Intravascular lithotripsy (IVL). It was for a 75-year-old patient who was hospitalized with uncontrolled diabetes with a non-healing ulcer, the procedure brought in relief at VPS Lakeshore Hospital here.

The treatment procedures were led by Dr. Cibi Issac and Dr Anand Kumar V, Senior Consultants in the Dept of Cardiology in the hospital. When the patient was hospitalised two weeks back, he was also suffering from severe pain in his right leg.

Doppler study of the leg showed decreased blood flow to the leg which was confirmed by an angiogram. The main blood vessel to the leg was occluded and there was heavy calcification in the stenosed area. Unfortunately, usual angioplasty balloons could not open the vessel due to calcification.

Hence, the doctors used the new technology called Intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) for breaking the calcium in this patient which was done for the first time in a leg blood vessel in Kerala. The IVL procedure makes use of a special balloon which can emit sound waves to the blocked area and this sonic energy can break the calcium.