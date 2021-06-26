STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Many dangers of getting high

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking this year focuses on spreading the right information on drugs 

Published: 26th June 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By V PRAVEEN
Express News Service

KOCHI: The theme of the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is “Share Facts on Drugs Save Lives”. This aims at combating misinformation and sharing more facts on drugs. Around 35.6 million people suffer from drug-abuse related disorders globally, according to the World Drug Report 2020 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Around 269 million people used drugs in 2018, around 30 per cent increase from 2009. Adolescents and young adults are the victims of the menace. Of the 11 million people who use drugs, half of them live with hepatitis C and 1.4 million live with HIV. As many as 585,000 died in 2017 due to drug use — up one-quarter from 2008.’

National Scenario
India is one of the few countries in the world, where opium is cultivated legally. The licit cultivation takes place in three states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. This opium cultivation is controlled, regulated and monitored by Central Bureau of Narcotics. India is flanked by the Golden Crescent on the west and Golden Triangle on the east, the two sources of over 90% of world’s illicit opium. The Golden Crescent overlaps three nations, Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. Golden Triangle consists of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand extended to an area of around 9,50,000 sqkm.

Types of drugs

Narcotic drugs 
These are addictive drugs that reduce the user’s perception of pain and induce euphoria. The English word narcotic is derived from the Greek word “narkotikos”, which means “numbing”. These drugs have a natural source. These are three types of narcotic drugs: 
1.Cannabis and its derivatives like ganja, charas/hashish and hashish oil 
2.Opium and its derivatives like heroin and brown sugar
3.Coca and its derivatives like cocaine and crack 
Psychotropic substances 
A psychotropic substance is a chemical substance and acts primarily on the central nervous system where it affects brain function, resulting in alterations in perception, mood, consciousness, cognition, and behaviour. These substances are synthetically prepared. These are three categories of psychotropic substances:
1. Stimulants 
Any drug that excites any bodily function, but more specifically of those that stimulate the brain and central nervous system. 
Example: Amphetamines (Benzedrine, Dexedrine etc); Non-amphetamines (Retalin, Preludin) 
2. Depressants
 A depressant or central depressant, lowers neurotransmission levels, which is to depress or reduce arousal or stimulation, in various areas of the brain.  
Example: Barbiturates Gluthethemide, Chloral hydrate, Methqualone/Mandrax.

3. Hallucinogens 
These are the substances which effect the central nervous system by producing perceptual alterations, intense and varying emotional changes, ego distortions and thought disruptions. 
Example: LSD (lysergic acid di-ethylamide)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp