Stories from heaven

Noble Babu Thomas talks about his directorial debut ‘Made in Heaven- Kanmani Kanmani’

Published: 26th June 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: The music video, ‘Made in Heaven - Kanmani Kanmani’ is Helen-fame actor-producer Noble Babu Thomas’s debut project as a director. “I had plans to be a director in the future but never thought this would be how that begins,” says Noble.

The eight-minute video produced by Shaan Rahman, who also composed the track sung by Benny Dayal, released on June 16th and has garnered over nine lakh views already. The video revolves around the characters Jerry and Aishu played by Noble Babu Thomas and Ansha Mohan. Aishu takes her boyfriend Jerry to her house to meet her parents. The plot then thrives on the family’s reaction and acceptance. 

‘Made in Heaven’ consists of a few members from the movie Helen as well. “When I pitched the storyline to Mathukutty Xavier, he decided to take it forward and suggested me to direct the music video, as I had a clear-cut perception on how the plot has to be,” says Noble.With a proper storyline and inclusion of dialogue, it feels more like a short film. “I didn’t want to execute the storyline into a typical music video. When viewed, I wanted the audience to feel the story visually,” says Noble. 

The music video was shot in Wagamon. “It was difficult to act and direct simultaneously. With the help of Mathukutty Xavier, director of Helen, and Alfred, the co-writer, I was able to shape the music video in a better way,” confesses Nobel. 

The album was co-directed by Alfred Kurian Joseph and Mathukutty Xavier. Vinayak Sasikumar penned down the lyrics, and Sunil Karthikeyan is the Director of Photography. The music video also features Asha Madathil and Satheesh. Noble, who is excited about the success of his directorial debut is currently working on a project directed by Alfred Kurian. 

